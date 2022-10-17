Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a new gift to the state and 4.5 lakh people will get a new house on Dhanteras.

Chouhan made the announcement during a discussion with the ministers before the cabinet meeting in Bhopal on Monday.

He said that PM Modi would virtually join the 'Grih Pravesh' programme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Satna district on October 22.

It will be the third big programme of PM Modi in the state within the last one month.

Before this, PM Modi dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain on October 11.

PM Modi had come to Madhya Pradesh to gift 8 cheetahs to the Kuno National Park on his birthday on September 17. The cheetahs had been brought from Namibia.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the women of Self Help Groups in Sheopur district. (ANI)

