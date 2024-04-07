Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to kick off the party's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a grand roadshow in Jabalpur.

The PM will hold the roadshow on Sunday evening.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking to ANI, said that it is the 'good fortune' of the party leaders and workers that the PM is visiting the state.

"It's our good fortune that PM Modi is visiting the state today and he will begin the election campaign in the state from Jabalpur with a roadshow. The BJP is getting all-around support, and I welcome PM Modi here. Whatever expectations he has from us for the people of the state, I hope that we will deliver on that," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

The PM will lead a roadshow in MP's Jabalpur constituency. The roadshow along the 1.2 km-route will begin from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and conclude at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Jabalpur's Gorakhpur.

In Jabalpur, BJP nominee Ashish Dubey is pitted against Congress' Dinesh Yadav.

This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct kicked in.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

