Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for NLC India Limited's (NLCIL) 2,400 MegaWatt Supercritical Thermal power plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, on Saturday.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Coal, "The foundation stone for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) Talabira Thermal power project, valued at over Rs 27,000 crore, will be laid, perfectly aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Also Read | Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes State, No Damage Reported.

This state-of-the-art project is positioned to provide reliable, affordable and continuous power, making a significant contribution to the nation's energy security and playing a crucial role in driving economic growth, it said.

In furtherance of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the setting up of Thermal Power Plants at pit-head to reduce the cost of transportation of coal, the Ministry of Coal has planned Thermal Power Plants to be set up by coal CPSUs.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Interim Budget in Lines with the PM Narendra Modi’s Vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Says Economists.

A press statement from the Ministry of Coal read, "Government has approved setting up of 3 x 800 MW Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant at Talabira through NLCIL. NLCIL has been allotted Talabira coal mines with total reserves of 553 million tonnes (MT) with 23 MT Peak rated capacity."

"On getting operational, this pit-head plant will generate electricity at Rs 3.65 per unit (Rs 2.40 fixed cost and Rs 1.25 variable cost) (approx.) which is amongst the cheapest power produced by TPPs in the country," it said.

This pithead power station will be intricately linked to NLCIL's captive coal blocks, Talabira II and III, ensuring sustainability. The thermal power plant boasts higher efficiency, reduced carbon footprint and an impressive 10% eco-friendly biomass co-firing initiative.

Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have already secured the supply of 800 MW to Odisha, 1,500 MW to Tamil Nadu, 400 MW to Kerala, and 100 MW to Puducherry. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Main Plant, valued at Rs 18,255 crore, has been awarded to BHEL.

The first 800 MW unit is expected to be commissioned in 52 months from the zero date, with subsequent units coming online at intervals of six months.

This landmark project is a substantial leap towards fortifying India's energy resilience, representing a pivotal stride in embracing sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions.

It underlines our commitment to a greener future and stands as a beacon of progress in the nation's pursuit of energy security and environmental stewardship.

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced the same and said on Saturday, "It is a lucky day today since PM Modi will arrive in Sambalpur and will lay projects worth crores here for the development of the state." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)