New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to Sardar Patel on his 145th birth anniversary and take part in the Ekta Diwas Parade along with administering the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge at Kevadia, Gujarat on October 31, 2020.

The police forces of Gujarat, Central Reserve Armed Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Forces and National Security Guards will participate in the Parade, as per a release.

Also Read | Delhi Schools to Remain Shut Till Further Order, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

The Prime Minister will also witness a Rifle drill by female officers of CRPF. As part of Ekta Diwas celebrations, a cultural show of tribal heritage is also being organized at Kevadia. To mark the solemn occasion, the Indian Air Force will perform a Fly-past.

The PM will then interact with and address 428 Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services currently undergoing the 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie through videoconference as a culmination of Aarambh 2020.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Single-Day Spike of 5,673 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest So Far; Tally Crosses 3.7 Lakh.

Aarambh is an initiative to bring all the probationers of All India Service, Group-A Central Service and Foreign Service together for a Common Foundation Course (CFC) with the vision to break the silos of departments and services from the very beginning of the career of a civil servant. Aarambh aims at making the civil servants capable of leading the transformation and work seamlessly across departments and fields.

"Aarambh" was started as part of the 94th Foundation Course in 2019 where Officer Trainees(OTs) from 20 Services participated in a week-long programme at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia, Gujarat. It culminated into a presentation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, an interaction with him followed by his address to the Officer Trainees.

The PM will also inaugurate various projects on October 30 and 31.

These include the flag-off of the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity, the inauguration of the Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park there. Shri Narendra Modi will also unveil the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official languages and will launch the Kevadia App, at the Unity Glow Garden.

The Prime Minister will also launch the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)