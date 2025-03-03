New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in three Post-Budget webinars at around 12:30 PM via video conferencing tomorrow, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

These webinars are being held on MSME as an Engine of Growth; Manufacturing, Exports and Nuclear Energy Missions; Regulatory, Investment and Ease of doing business Reforms. He will also address the gathering on the occasion,as per the PMO.

The webinars will provide a collaborative platform for government officials, industry leaders, and trade experts to deliberate on India's industrial, trade, and energy strategies, his office said.

The discussions will focus on policy execution, investment facilitation, and technology adoption, ensuring seamless implementation of the Budget's transformative measures. The webinars will engage private sector experts, industry representatives, and subject matter specialists to align efforts and drive impactful implementation of Budget announcements, as per the PMO. (ANI)

