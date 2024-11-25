New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Constitution Day celebrations on Tuesday, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India.

The event will be held at the Auditorium, Administrative Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will release the annual report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24) and deliver an address to the gathering.

The event is being organized by the Supreme Court of India, with the Chief Justice of India and other esteemed judges of the Supreme Court also in attendance.

The central government on Monday also decided to observe Constitution Day throughout the year, focusing on educating citizens about the members of the Constitution drafting committee, the pivotal role of Dr BR Ambedkar, and the contributions of the 15 women involved in drafting the Constitution.

During this period, initiatives will be organised in every village to promote awareness of constitutional values and the legacy of these significant figures, stated Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, during a special press conference.

Meghwal announced that tomorrow marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. To commemorate this milestone, the year-long campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman' will be launched. Efforts will be made to reach every district and village, with widespread recitation of the Preamble.

Respect for the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar has always been a core principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Reflecting this commitment, Prime Minister Modi initiated the annual celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day, Meghwal added.

This year marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, and the milestone will be celebrated with year-long activities under the campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman', aimed at highlighting the significant contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar in shaping the Constitution, Meghwal said.

According to a Ministry of Law and Justice release, the year-long "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman" campaign began with its first regional event in Bikaner, inaugurated by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in March 2024.

Subsequent regional events have been held in Bikaner, Prayagraj, and Guwahati, with a focus on engaging diverse communities, especially in the Northeast, to promote an understanding of the Constitution across India, According to a Ministry of Law and Justice release.

The Indian Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, and coming into effect on January 26, 1950, serves as the foundational document defining India's democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework, the Ministry of Law and Justice release stated.

Over the past seven decades, the Constitution has guided the nation through political, social, and economic transformations, upholding justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity--the core principles of India's governance. These values are celebrated annually on Samvidhan Diwas or Constitution Day, the Ministry of Law and Justice release added. (ANI)

