New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he would be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh starting Thursday.

He said that the programmes are scheduled in different parts of Gujarat which include the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.

Taking to the microblogging site, X, PM Modi posted, "I will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow, 22nd February. Tomorrow's programmes will be in different parts of Gujarat. In Ahmedabad, I will take part in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in the presence of several farmers from different parts of the state."

He further informed that the projects in Mehsana and Navsari of Gujarat will be inaugurated pertaining to connectivity, infrastructure, urban development, textiles and more.

"Later, I will be attending programmes in Mehsana and Navsari where key projects will be inaugurated pertaining to connectivity, infrastructure, urban development, textiles and more," PM Modi posted.

According to the statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will reach Ahmedabad on February 22 and participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

The Golden Jubilee celebration of GCMMF will witness the participation of more than 1.25 lakh farmers at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, added the statement.

At the two public functions in Gujarat at Mahesana and Navsari, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 22,850 crore.

The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism etc in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada.

At a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation important projects including Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited, which will provide high-speed internet to more than 8,000 gram panchayats; multiple projects for rail line doubling, gauge conversion, new broad-gauge line in districts of Mahesana and Banaskantha; multiple road projects in Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Mahesana; Main academic building of Gujarat Biotechnology University at Gandhinagar; multiple water supply projects in Banaskantha, among others, the PMO statement read.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of several important projects including the new district-level Hospital and Ayurvedic Hospital in Anand district.

At a public function in Navsari, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; rural drinking water supply project in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. Prime Minister will also initiate work commencement for the construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of important projects including the construction of the Bharuch-Dahej access controlled expressway; multiple projects at S.S.G. Hospital, Vadodara; Regional Science Centre in Vadodara; projects for railway gauge conversion in Surat, Vadodara and Panchmahal; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari and Surat; several water supply schemes in Valsad, school and hostel building and other projects in Narmada district, among others, it said.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) Unit 3 and Unit 4. Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1400 (700*2) MW and are the largest indigenous PHWRs.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has focused on transforming Varanasi and its adjoining areas by initiating several development projects catering to important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development, and sanitation.

Taking another step in this direction, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

To further enhance road connectivity in Varanasi, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects including four laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233; four laning of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, Package-1; six laning of phase-1 of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four laning of Package-1 Varanasi-Hanumana section on NH-35; and ROB on Varanasi- Jaunpur rail section near Babatpur. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1, the PMO said in its statement.

To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the LPG Bottling Plant by HPCL in Sewapuri; Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit in UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon; various infrastructure work at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon; and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple urban development projects in Varanasi including an 'urban waste to charcoal' plant by NTPC at Ramana; upgradation of the water supply network in the sis-Varuna area; and online effluent monitoring and SCADA automation of STPs and Sewerage Pumping Stations. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects for the beautification of Varanasi including the projects for the rejuvenation of ponds and redevelopment of parks; and for the design and development of a 3-D Urban Digital map and database, the statement read.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. The projects include the redevelopment of public facilities at five Padavs of Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and Pavan Path with ten spiritual yatra; the launching of an electric catamaran vessel provided by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for Varanasi & Ayodhya; and seven change rooms floating jetties and four community jetties. The Electric catamaran will enhance the tourism experience in the Ganges with the use of green energy. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of thirteen community jetties of IWAI at various cities and a quick pontoon opening mechanism at Ballia, it said.

Providing impetus to the famous textile sector of Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector.

Augmenting the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new Medical College in Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre of Ageing at BHU. Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range, a step towards strengthening the sports infrastructure in the city.

In the prize distribution ceremony at Swatantrata Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, the Prime Minister will award the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. He will also distribute books, uniform sets, musical instruments and merit scholarships to Sanskrit students of Varanasi. He will also visit the Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita gallery and interact with the participants with their photograph entries on the theme of "Sanwarti Kashi", the statement said.

At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near BHU, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in adjoining Ravidas Park. He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth about Rs 32 crore and lay the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park worth about Rs 62 crore, it added. (ANI)

