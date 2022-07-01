New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on July 4 during which he will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The Prime Minister will also visit Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Monday where he will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 11 am, Prime Minister will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram.

Prime Minister will also unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

"As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government is committed to giving due recognition to the contribution of freedom fighters and making people across the country aware of them. As part of the endeavour, PM Modi will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram," PMO said in a statement.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

The government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration.

The birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion - the attack on this police station marked the beginning of Rampa Rebellion) will be restored.

The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and AI-enabled interactive system.

Thereafter, at around 4:30 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, whose theme is 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'.

During the programme, he will launch multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

PM Modi will launch 'Digital India Bhashini' which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

"The key intervention in building AI based language technology solutions for Indian languages will be the creation of multilingual datasets. Digital India Bhashini will enable massive citizen engagement to build these datasets through a crowdsourcing initiative called BhashaDaan," it said.

PM Modi will launch 'Digital India GENESIS' (Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups) - a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. A total outlay of Rs750 Crore has been envisaged for the scheme.

He will also launch 'Indiastack.global' - a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, CowiN Vaccination Platform, Government e MarketPlace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

This offering of India to the Global Public Digital Goods repository will help position India as the leader of building Digital Transformation projects at a population scale, and prove to be of immense help to other countries which are looking for such technology solutions.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the citizens 'MyScheme' - a service discovery platform facilitating access to Government Schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for.

He will also dedicate to the citizens 'Meri Pehchaan'- National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login. National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provide access to multiple online applications or services.

Prime Minister will also announce the first cohort of 30 Institutions to be supported under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme.

The C2S Programme aims to train specialized manpower in the area of design of semiconductor chips at Bachelors, Masters and Research level, and act as a catalyst for growth of Start-ups involved in semiconductor design in the country.

The PMO said it offers mentoring at organisational level and makes available State-of-the-art facilities for design to the institutions. This is part of the India Semiconductor Mission to build a strong design ecosystem in semiconductors.

Digital India Week 2022 will have physical events from July 4 to 6 in Gandhinagar.

The programme will celebrate the anniversary of Digital India and demonstrate how public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin, Digilocker etc. have enabled ease of living for citizens.

It will showcase India's technological prowess to the global audience, explore collaboration and business opportunities with a wide range of stakeholders, and present the Techade of opportunities for NextGen. It will witnthe ess participation of Startups and leaders from Government, Industry and Academia.

A Digital Mela is also being organised with over 200 stalls that will showcase digital solutions enabling ease of living and also the solutions that have been developed by Indian Unicorns and Startups. Digital India Week will also have India Stack Knowledge Exchange in virtual mode from to July 7 to 9. (ANI)

