Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Assam Pradesh extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to the state on February 24.

BJP Assam Pradesh President, Dilip Saikia, has officially welcomed the Prime Minister's visit on Thursday. In a statement issued today, BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Subhash Dutta said that on February 24, a grand cultural event titled "Jhumuir Binondini" will be organised at Sarusajai Stadium in the presence of PM Modi.

Also Read | PM Modi in US Today: United States To Prioritise Defence, Energy Sales to India, Says White House Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Meet.

A total of 8,000 artists from different parts of the state are preparing to show their Jhumur dance, synchronized to the rhythmic beats of the Madal.

"The youth from the tea community have been tirelessly practising day and night to showcase their talent on a global platform through this event," read a statement from Assam BJP.

Also Read | President's Rule Imposed in Manipur 5 Days After N Biren Singh's Resignation As CM Following BJP Top Brass' Directions.

This initiative aims to highlight the cultural richness of Assam's tea community and establish their artistic heritage on the world stage, the statement added.

"The presence of PM Modi at the event will not only boost the morale of the artists but will also double the excitement of the people of Assam," the statement read.

PM is scheduled to arrive in Assam on the afternoon of February 24 and will participate in the grand celebration. Through the cultural event, people across the country and the world will witness the vibrant cultural traditions and rich heritage of Assam's tea community in the presence of PM Modi and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the statement, the spokesperson further emphasised that the presence of PM Modi will significantly energize the party workers.

Meanwhile, with the aim of accelerating industrial activities, boosting investments, and enhancing employment opportunities, the Assam government is preparing for a massive investment summit titled "Advantage Assam 2.0."

The preparations for this grand event have reached their peak. With an estimated investment of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, this mega summit is set to bring about a transformative change in Assam's industrial landscape.

To attract investors and industrial establishments, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has visited several foreign nations and conducted multiple roadshows.

"Recently, the CM was on a two-day visit to Singapore, where he engaged in discussions with several political leaders and over a hundred industrialists from sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and construction, highlighting Assam's growing potential in these areas," the statement read.

On February 25, Prime Minister will inaugurate "Advantage Assam 2.0" at Khanapara.

The initiative aims to tackle unemployment in Assam and establish the state as the investment hub of Southeast Asia.

The party also expressed confidence that this summit will create massive employment opportunities and propel Assam toward becoming a major centre for global investments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)