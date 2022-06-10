New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 3,050 crores.

At around 10:15 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari. At around 12:15 pm, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Gangster Goldy Brar.

Thereafter, at around 3:45 pm, he will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad.

Giving details, PMO India informed that Prime Minister will participate in a programme named 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan'. During the programme, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development initiatives worth about Rs 3,050 crores at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari. This includes the inauguration of 7 projects, foundation stone laying for 12 projects and Bhumi Pujan of 14 projects. These projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Also Read | India Reboots Rail Operations to Strengthen Links With Bangladesh.

Prime Minister will perform the Bhumi Pujan for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crores. He will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of a Medical College in Navsari district, to be built at the cost of about Rs 542 crores, which will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Madhuban dam based Astol regional water supply project, built at the cost of about Rs 586 crores. It is a marvel of water supply engineering skills. Also, 'Nal Se Jal' projects worth Rs 163 crores will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. These projects will provide safe and adequate drinking water to the residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Virpur Vyara substation, constructed at a cost of over Rs 85 crores, to provide electricity to residents of the Tapi district. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14 MLD, worth Rs 20 crores, will also be inaugurated for Vapi city of Valsad district to facilitate wastewater treatment. Prime Minister will inaugurate government quarters built in Navsari at a cost of over Rs 21 crores. He will also inaugurate roads constructed from Piplaidevi - Juner - Chichvihir - Pipaldahad and school buildings constructed in Dang, at a cost of about Rs 12 crore each.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 8 water supply projects worth Rs 549 crores, to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts. The foundation stone of a wide road connecting Khergam and Pipalkhed, to be built at the cost of Rs 33 crores in the Navsari district, will also be laid. Another four-lane road will be constructed between Navsari and Bardoli via Supa, at a cost of about Rs 27 crores. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Zila Panchayat Bhavan and for providing and fixing roller crash barrier in Dang at a cost of about Rs 28 crores and 10 crores respectively.

At AM Naik Healthcare Complex, PM Modi will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. He will also attend a public function organised at the healthcare complex, where he will virtually inaugurate the Kharel education complex. This will be followed by his address on the occasion.

At IN-SPACe headquarters, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad. The programme will also witness an exchange of MoUs between IN-SPACe and private sector companies working in the field of space-based applications and services. The promotion and enabling of private entities in the space sector will provide a major fillip to the space sector and open up new vistas of opportunity for India's talented youth.

The establishment of IN-SPACe was announced in June 2020. It is an autonomous and single window nodal agency in the Department of Space for the promotion, encouragement and regulation of space activities of both government and private entities. It also facilitates the usage of ISRO facilities by private entities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)