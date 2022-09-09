Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi on September 24 and address the youth of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly election, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The tenure of our government in Himachal Pradesh is going to be completed for 5 years. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Himachal Pradesh 7 times so far and 3 of his programmes are being scheduled before the model code of conduct. Now on the 24th of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming again to the Paddal ground of Mandi."

Speaking about Prime Minister Modi's visit, Thakur said a big event for the youth will also be organised.

"With the help of Yuva Morcha, we have decided to organize a great programme for the youth of Himachal Pradesh in that programme, PM Narendra Modi will come, address and guide us and under his leadership we will fight again in elections with new energy and certainly, we will win in the coming assembly elections," Thakur further said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur presided over the 75 years of the formation of the state at Balichowki village in Mandi district. (ANI)

