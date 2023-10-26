New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The BJP leaders' election campaigning is in full swing as the 5-state Assembly elections near. Leading the cadre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust.

Also Read | Maratha Quota: Two Men Commit Suicide in Chhatrapati Sambajhinagar and Hingoli Seeking Reservation.

As per the release, At around 1:45 PM, Prime Minister will reach Chitrakoot, Satna district and participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust. He will perform pooja and darshan at Raghubir Mandir; visit Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya; pay floral tributes at the Samadhi of late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and inaugurate the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitsalaya.

Prime Minister will also attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal. Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust was founded in 1968 by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj. Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, was inspired by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Trust.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: AAP Releases First List of 23 Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

During his visit to Chitrakoot, Prime Minister will also visit Tulsi Peeth. At around 3:15 PM, he will perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir. He will seek the blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth and will attend a public function, where he will release three books - 'Ashtadhyayi Bhashya', 'Ramanandacharya Charitam' and 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela'.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at the 125th founder's day of 'The Scindia School' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Prime Minister Modi also held a mega roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and laid the foundation stone of Rani Durgavati statue and Udhyan Pariyojana on October 5.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)