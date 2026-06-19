India News | PM Modi to Visit West Bengal on June 20-21

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on June 20-21 to participate in Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) and 12th International Yoga Day celebrations.

The PM will be at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district for West Bengal Day on June 20 at around 3:45 PM, according to a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister will participate in the 12th International Yoga Day celebration in Kolkata in the evening on June 21.

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Later, at around 9.15 AM, the Prime Minister will commission three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In Hooghly, PM Modi will participate in Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) celebrations. The State-level celebrations are being held at Tarakeswar, Hooghly, a place of historic significance associated with Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

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The theme for this year's Paschimbanga Divas: "West Bengal: Heritage, Harmony and Development," reflects the State's cultural richness, social cohesion and developmental aspirations, the release said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will launch, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. He will release the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Under this instalment, more than Rs 18,880 crore will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers across the country.

In West Bengal alone, more than Rs 900 crore will be credited to over 45 lakh beneficiaries, taking the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the State to over Rs 15,000 crore. The total disbursement nationwide is over Rs 4.46 lakh crore since the launch of the scheme in 2019.

Prime Minister to kickstart rollout of several key Central Agricultural Schemes in West Bengal. These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Agri Stack as part of the Digital Agriculture Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.

PM Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in West Bengal, extending the benefits of the world's largest crop insurance scheme to farmers in the State. During 2026-27, the initiative aims to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 LAKH farmers across about 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state of West Bengal, protecting crops with an estimated insured value of around Rs 28,140 crore while supporting farmers through substantial premium subsidy.

As part of the Digital Agriculture Mission, the Prime Minister will launch AgriStack in West Bengal, enabling a unified digital platform for verified agriculture-related services such as fertiliser distribution, Kisan Credit Cards, Direct Benefit Transfers and procurement under the Minimum Support Price system. The initiative will strengthen digital governance in agriculture and facilitate the efficient delivery of farmer-centric services.

The Prime Minister will further launch the National Mission on Natural Farming in West Bengal to promote sustainable, chemical-free agriculture rooted in traditional Indian practices. Under the approved Annual Action Plan for 2026-27, the State will establish 346 natural farming clusters covering 17,300 hectares, while also creating Bio-Input Resource Centres and mobilising Krishi Sakhis to strengthen the adoption of eco-friendly farming practices.

In a major step towards integrated agricultural development, the Prime Minister will also initiate the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) in West Bengal. The scheme will cover the districts of Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jhargram with a focus on improving agricultural productivity, promoting crop diversification and sustainable farming, strengthening post-harvest infrastructure and irrigation facilities, enhancing access to institutional credit, and ensuring convergence of multiple Central and State schemes for holistic rural development, according to a release.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the modernised and capacity-expanded Fishing Harbour at Fraserganj in South 24 Parganas and the newly constructed Modern Fish Market at Sainthia, Birbhum. These projects will strengthen fisheries infrastructure, improve post-harvest management and provide better marketing facilities for fish producers and traders.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Regional Semen Production Laboratory and Semen Bank for Goats at Haringhata in Nadia district. Established under the National Livestock Mission of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, it is the first such facility in Eastern India and will contribute significantly to scientific livestock breeding, genetic improvement and enhanced productivity.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of important railway projects worth around Rs 590 crore. He will dedicate to the nation the Sankrail-Santragachi Link Line Project in Howrah district. The project will play an important role in decongesting one of the busiest rail corridors in Eastern India, improving operational efficiency and enabling smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains, the release noted.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of a 300-bed New Divisional Railway Hospital at Howrah. Equipped with modern healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic facilities, specialist medical services and emergency care facilities, the hospital will significantly strengthen healthcare services for railway beneficiaries and the people of the region.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a Road Over Bridge between Haur and Radhamohanpur in Purba Medinipur district. The project will enhance safety for both rail and road users and facilitate smooth and uninterrupted movement of traffic.

The PM will inaugurate 49 road infrastructure projects developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III). Covering a total length of more than 315 kilometres across various districts of West Bengal, these projects will improve rural connectivity, facilitate access to markets, educational institutions and healthcare facilities, and contribute to balanced regional development.

The release further said that these projects collectively represent a major step towards strengthening infrastructure, empowering farmers, enhancing livelihoods and creating new economic opportunities across West Bengal. The initiatives will contribute significantly to the vision of a Viksit West Bengal and Viksit Bharat by promoting inclusive growth, modern infrastructure and sustainable development.

In Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Red Road in Kolkata. The Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session along with thousands of Yoga practitioners.

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life. The theme is particularly relevant in an era of increasing life expectancy and growing emphasis on healthy, active and dignified ageing.

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe 21st June as IDY, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), and Srinagar and Vishakhapatnam, the release said.

Yoga Day celebrations are being organised across nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian Missions and Posts, reaffirming Yoga's status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being.

Prime Minister will also commission three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.

These inductions will significantly bolster the nation's operational capabilities, enhance maritime domain awareness, and strengthen the security of our coastal waters against geopolitical threats, the release noted.

All three ships were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed in Kolkata by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), with extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs. With an indigenous content of over 75 per cent, these ships are also a testament to India's commitment to Aatmanirbharta. (ANI)

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