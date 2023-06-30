PM Modi Interacts With Commuters While Travelling in Delhi Metro Train (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University. Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them. PM Modi in Delhi Metro Photos and Videos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Travels in Metro Train to Attend Centenary Celebrations of Delhi University, Interacts With Commuters.

PM Narendra Modi Travels in Delhi Metro Train:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels by metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/HOZ6Kb1fjM — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

PM Modi Interacts With Commuters:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/TB3omtwN76 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/BGmewjqTP2 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in Delhi metro to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/s7r3DRSEba — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

He will attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest.

