New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University. Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them. PM Modi in Delhi Metro Photos and Videos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Travels in Metro Train to Attend Centenary Celebrations of Delhi University, Interacts With Commuters.
He will attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest.
