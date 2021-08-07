New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a high tea for the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Saturday evening.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also present at the occasion held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Beaten to Death Over 'Run Out' Dispute During A Cricket Match in Bhagalpur.

This is the first such event after the union cabinet reshuffle and expansion of the Modi government.

The get-together comes ahead of a series of meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to hold with his Council of Ministers next week in which he is likely to discuss the Central government's future course of action.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Molested, Attacked by Unidentified Man Who Barged Into Her House After Seeing the Main Door Open.

Sources in the government said that a detailed briefing followed by a plan of action is expected to be charted out in the three-day meeting beginning August 10.

This would be the first time since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion that PM Modi is holding a long meeting of the Council of Ministers stretched up to three days.The senior ministers in the government confirmed that they have been asked to come prepared with details of the work done by their ministries.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Parliament Annexe amid the Parliament's monsoon session. According to the sources, the government is expected to hold deliberations on its future course of actions and the schemes that need to be implemented to ease the lives of people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)