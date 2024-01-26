New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The projects are related to several sectors like rail, road, oil and gas and urban development and housing.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the affection and trust shown by the people of Bulandshahr, especially the mothers and sisters who turned up in huge numbers.

The Prime Minister dedicated a 173 km long double line electrified section between New Khurja - New Rewari on the Dedicated Freight Corridor. He dedicated the fourth line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section

The Prime Minister inaugurated Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline and dedicated 'Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida' (IITGN). He inaugurated the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme.

The Prime Minister said Western Uttar Pradesh is becoming one of the main job provider regions in the country".

The Prime Minister commended the double-engine government for an increase in sugarcane prices and for ensuring quick payment directly to the accounts of farmers once the produce is sold in the Mandi. Similarly, focus on ethanol is proving to be lucrative for the sugarcane farmers.

"Farmer's welfare is a top priority of the government", Shri Modi emphasized. He stated that the government is attempting to create a protective shield for the farmers and mentioned spending crores of rupees to make low-cost fertilizers available for Indian farmers. He informed that a bag of urea which costs Rs 3,000 outside India is made available to farmers at less than Rs 300. PM Modi also touched upon the creation of Nano urea where a small bottle makes up for a sack of fertilizers, thereby reducing consumption and saving money. Shri Modi informed that the government has transferred Rs 2.75 lakh crores in the bank accounts of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Underlining the contribution of farmers in agriculture and agro-economy, the Prime Minister mentioned the continuous expansion of the ambit of cooperatives. He listed PACs, cooperative societies and FPOs as measures for strengthening the small farmers. Cooperative bodies are being promoted for sale purchase, loans, food processing or exports. Shri Modi also mentioned the world's biggest storage-related schemes under which a network of cold storage is being created in the entire country.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's push to modernize the farming sector and underlined that Nari Shakti can become a huge medium for this. He mentioned the NaMo Drone Didi scheme where women self-help groups are being trained to become drone pilots. "NaMo Drone Didi is going to become a huge force for rural economy and agriculture in the future," he added. (ANI)

