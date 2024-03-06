Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata, West Bengal on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata.

Also Read | PM Modi Bihar Visit: On Second State Tour in Less than a Week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 12,800 Crore.

In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi inaugurated several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.

Also Read | Odisha: Cuttack's Silver Filigree Gets GI Tag; Century-Old Sophisticated Craft Gives Distinct Identity to State, Says CM Naveen Patnaik (Watch Video).

This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city's public transportation network's efficiency and reach.

In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility.

The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. PM Modi also flagged off several other important projects across the country.

These include the Pune Metro's stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

Later in the day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure-related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs. 12,800 crore at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)