India News | PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates ESIC's 220 Bedded Hospital in Surat

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 220-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Surat, along with other development projects worth Rs 18,800 Crore from Surat Indoor stadium on Friday, marking yet another milestone in the Government's sustained efforts to ensure quality healthcare for the organised workforce of the country, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

A separate function held at the ESIC Hospital venue was attended by the Director General ESIC, key employers, senior officers, and the general public, who witnessed a live telecast of the Prime Minister's virtual inaugural address. The occasion was further marked by the felicitation of the construction workers who built the hospital, and direct disbursement of cash benefits to ESI beneficiaries, reaffirming the Government's commitment to the dignity and welfare of every worker.

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The newly inaugurated 220-bedded ESIC Hospital at Surat, built over an 8.60-acre campus at a project cost of Rs 216 Crore, will serve as a lifeline for approximately 3.20 lakh Insured Persons and around 12.16 lakh beneficiaries of the region.

Strategically located just 20 minutes from Surat Railway Station, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of specialities, including General Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Oncology, Psychiatry, Ophthalmology, ENT, and Dental care, supported by advanced Radiology, Pathology, and round-the-clock Emergency services, the release stated.

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The inauguration further strengthens Gujarat's expansive ESI healthcare ecosystem, which commenced in the state in October 1964 and today extends its social security umbrella to approximately 20.04 lakh Insured Persons across 34 districts, with the Surat Sub-Regional Office network serving workers across Surat, Navsari, and Valsad.

The inauguration of this hospital is a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the working class to further strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in the Surat region. (ANI)

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