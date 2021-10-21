New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

Modi interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The prime minister has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

