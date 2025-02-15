Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): Following the remarks by US President Donald Trump that the new administration may not get involved in the Bangladesh crisis, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to find a solution to the crisis in Bangladesh.

Ghosh said, "We say that 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'. Even Trump believes in PM Narendra Modi. The way PM Modi is handling relations with India's neighbours and working for peace, people of the country are confident that PM Narendra Modi will be able to find a solution to Bangladesh issue."

He further said that miscreants in Bangladesh are trying to disrupt peace along the border.

"I spoke to DIG BSF. He said that they are trying to solve the situation through dialogue and this would be resolved in few days," he added.

Earlier Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said that PM Modi had shared concerns over the recent developments in Bangladesh with Donald Trump during his meeting with the US President.

Addressing a press briefing after a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President in the White House, the Foreign Secretary stated that the subject was discussed between the two leaders and expressed hope that the situation in India's neighbouring country would progress for the pursuit of "stable and constructive" relations between the two nations.

"This was a subject that was discussed between the two leaders. And the Prime Minister shared his views and, indeed, his concerns with regard to recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation...We hope that the situation in Bangladesh will also move forward in a direction where we can pursue relations in a constructive and stable way with them. But there are concerns about that situation. And the Prime Minister shared those views with President Trump," the Foreign Secretary said in response to a reporter's question.

Earlier, while giving their remarks in the White House after meeting with PM Modi, President Trump stated that the situation in Bangladesh was not related to the US "deep state," noting that he would leave the matter to the Prime Minister.

"There was no role for our deep state...This is something that the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time...Frankly, I've been reading about it, I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister," Trump said.

In August 2024, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protest and violence that resulted in over 600 deaths. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed. (ANI)

