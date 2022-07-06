New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetans, to greet him on his 87th birthday.

Modi tweeted, "Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health."

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India after fleeing China in 1959. He is one of the most globally respected spiritual leaders.

