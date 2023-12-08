Hyderabad, December 8: After the Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief KCR was hospitalised due to an injury, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for his recovery while his daughter K Kavitha has said that the former Telangana CM sustained a minor injury. "Distressed to know that former Telangana CM KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X. Former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Falls in Farmhouse, Hospitalised After Getting Injured

K Kavitha also posted on X and said that former Telangana CM KCR sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care. "BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love," K Kavitha posted on X. KCR Resigns: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Sends Resignation to Raj Bhavan After BRS Suffers Defeat in Assembly Election

KCR has been admitted to Yasodha Hospital in Hyderabad after he sustained an injury at his farmhouse on Thursday night. According to the sources, BRS chief KCR fell down at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night.

