New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his birthday and said he is a dynamic grassroots leader whose life has been devoted to developing the state.

Shinde, the chief of Shiv Sena that is part of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, turned 61 on Sunday.

"Best wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on his birthday. He is a dynamic grassroots leader whose life has been devoted to developing Maharashtra and fulfilling the vision of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe," Modi said in a post on X.

"May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said. PTIK

