New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished for the speedy recovery of Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal after the latter was hospitalised in Mohali.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote," Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji."

Also Read | World Day Against Child Labour 2022: NCPCR To Conduct Rescue Operation at 75 Places in India Where Kids Working.

The former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to Fortis hospital, Mohali on Saturday with a complaint of gastric and bronchial Asthma.

Shiromani Akali Dal gave the health update of Parkash Singh Badal in a tweet.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC’s H West Ward Directs Private Hospitals To Test OPD Patients for Coronavirus.

"Former chief minister S Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to Fortis hospital, Mohali yesterday with complaints of gastritis and bronchial Asthma. Appropriate treatment was given under Dr Deepak Bhasin and Digambar Behera and now he is improving. All his parameters are normal," read their tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)