New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Union Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on his 47th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said talked about his long acquaintance with Thakur and prayed for his long life.

"Birthday greetings to Minister Shri @ianuragthakur. I have known him for many years and seen his hard work from the days when he was a young Karyakarta (worker) to the present when he is working to improve sporting standards and furthering youth empowerment. Praying for his long life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Born 24 October 1974, BJP leader Thakur is the son of Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

