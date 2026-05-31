India News | PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Has Become a Resolve: NDMC Vice Chairman

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday said that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative has become a resolve, underlining that the NDMC carries out tree planting exercises every Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal added that along with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the NDMC has also taken the resolve to provide clean drinking water to birds by placing small earthen pots and clay vessels.

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"'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the Prime Minister has given this thought, which has become a resolve. An initiative has been taken here to plant trees. The colleagues here have previously carried out tree planting under this campaign and do tree planting as a habit. We have also discussed the issues concerning the people here. I thank all the people who are becoming part of the Prime Minister's resolve. Under this resolve, we work every Sunday, and today is our 26th Sunday. Along with this, a resolve has been taken to provide drinking water to birds by placing small earthen pots, clay vessels," he said.

Meanwhile, Chahal planted saplings at the Community Centre, Malcha Marg, under the campaign.

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The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched by the Prime Minister on World Environment Day 2024 by planting a peepal tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions amid the rise in summer temperature across different parts of the country and also suggested enjoying "desi drinks" to beat the heat.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi also talked about the popularity of mangoes, saying there's hardly a home in India where mangoes are not talked about in summer.

"It is very hot in most parts of the country right now. Strong sun, hot winds, it is very important to take care of yourself in such weather. Keep drinking water. If at all you have to go out in the sun, do so with caution. Don't forget the guidelines issued by various government departments in this regard," he said.

PM Modi said that the way to fight the heat is many a time found in the kitchen as well in the country and referred to aap panna, lassi and buttermilk. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)