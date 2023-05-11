New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): In order to bring a smile on the face of the poor with his vision of 'Housing for All', it has been a constant endeavour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a part of the Griha Pravesh of beneficiaries' homes.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Griha Pravesh of around 19,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) during his visit to Gujarat on Friday.Under PMAY - Rural and Urban, around 3 crore houses have been completed.There is a lot of emphasis on the timely completion and handover of such projects. PM Modi himself makes it a point to ensure that he himself hands over the keys to the beneficiaries.During his visit to Rewa on National Panchayati Raj Day in April 2023, Prime Minister participated in a programme marking the 'Griha Pravesh' of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

In December 2022, during his visit to Tripura, the PM launched the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under PMAY - Urban and Rural. These houses cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries.

On the occasion of Dhanteras in October 2022, PM Modi participated in 'Griha Pravesham' of about 4.51 Lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin in Satna, Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

In November 2022, Prime Minister inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project' and handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In September 2022, during his visit to Gujarat, the PM dedicated and laid the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under PM Awas Yojana.

In March 2022, PM Modi participated in 'Grih Pravesham' of more than 5 Lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

In October 2021, Prime Minister handed over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of PMAY - Urban in 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

In September 2020, PM Modi addressed the 'Grih Pravesham' event in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing, where 1.75 Lakh Families were delivered pucca houses under PMAY-Rural.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission was launched on June 25, 2015. The Mission intends to provide housing for all in urban areas by the year 2022. It provides Central Assistance to the implementing agencies through States/Union Territories and central nodal agencies for providing houses to all eligible families and beneficiaries. (ANI)

