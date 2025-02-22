Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Startup India have greatly encouraged young entrepreneurs, driving the growth of global as well as small, micro, and medium enterprises, according to the Gujarat CMO statement.

During his address at the 'Udyog Sahsikta Sanmaan Program' in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister highlighted that products manufactured by Indian industries are being exported to countries worldwide. Even countries like the United States are now importing and utilising Indian products, thereby realising the Prime Minister's vision of "Make in India, Make for the World."

Also Read | Jio Financial, Zomato To Enter National Stock Exchange's Benchmark Nifty 50 Index From March 28.

On this occasion, Industry Minister Shri Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister of State for Industries Harsh Sanghavi, and Minister of State for Small Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma were present.

During this program, the Chief Minister provided financial assistance of over Rs 3,630 crore to more than 8,300 entrepreneurs under various schemes. Additionally, he virtually inaugurated various infrastructural facilities in the GIDC areas of Bharuch, Porbandar, and Banaskantha.

Also Read | Rajasthan Budget Session 2025: Suspended Congress MLAs Make Arrangements for Bedding in Assembly (Watch Videos).

He also allocated funds for developing infrastructure facilities in Sanand GIDC 2.0 and launched various industry councils.

The Chief Minister flagged off the Gunvatta Rath," which will travel across all districts of Gujarat for 50 days, visiting small and large industries to raise awareness about quality enhancement in businesses."

Speaking about product quality, the Chief Minister emphasised that when Gujarat and India's industries manufacture products for the global market, their quality must be of the highest standard. He further stated that Gujarat has ranked first in the country in the startup sector for the past four years.

Additionally, the number of women entrepreneurs in Gujarat is steadily increasing. Currently, Gujarat contributes 8.3 per cent to the national GDP, and to increase this to 10 per cent by 2030, entrepreneurs must collaborate with the state government.

To fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat, the Chief Minister stated that just as the state government provides electricity to farmers during the day, efforts are also being made to ensure an uninterrupted supply of green energy and solar energy to industries in the future.

Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, in his address, mentioned that Gujarat has emerged as a model state in the industrial sector due to industry-friendly policies formulated under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the statement.

As a result of these policies, the number of small entrepreneurs in Gujarat has increased from 13 lakh to 20 lakh in the last two years. Today, Gujarat contributes 33 per cent of India's total exports, and 100 out of the world's top 500 companies have invested in the state. He further added that the prime minister is committed to making India the world's third-largest economy. To achieve this goal, the Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has made several important decisions for industrial development. Consequently, fast-track systems have been developed, allowing land allotment within six days and bhumi poojan ceremonies within 60 days for industries investing in Gujarat. He urged small entrepreneurs in the state to form clusters and use common facilities to reduce logistics costs.

Minister of State for Industries Harsh Sanghavi, while congratulating the entrepreneurs, stated that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has become a state that fulfils the dreams of lakhs of youth. Many entrepreneurs have started new businesses, providing employment to lakhs of families and helping them realise their dreams.

Today, the industrial sector is no longer limited to men. Due to the implementation of various industry-centric schemes, women are also becoming business leaders, supporting their families, and achieving self-reliance. The Department of Industries is working with new ideas to understand and address the concerns and challenges of entrepreneurs.

Minister of State for Small Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma stated that to make India self-reliant and a leading exporter, maintaining high quality in manufacturing, services, and products is crucial. The prime minister has set a target of making India a five-trillion-dollar economy, and industries play a vital role in achieving this goal.

Gujarat has declared a sector-specific industrial park and implemented various industrial policies, making quality an essential factor in the industrial sector. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Gujarat has become a leading state with over 21 policies.

During the ceremony, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the state government and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Medium and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for a Rs25 crore corpus fund. Additionally, beneficiaries of various industrial schemes in Gujarat shared their experiences and success stories.

The Chief Minister also visited an exhibition set up by startups and small entrepreneurs, learning about their industries and the role of the state government in their success.

The program was attended by Gujarat's Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department Smt. Mamta Verma, Chairman of the Quality Council of India Jaxay Shah, along with state government officials and a large number of entrepreneurs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)