India News | PM Modi's Leadership Marks New Era of Service, Good Governance and Nation-building: Haryana CM

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Haryana's nearly three crore people on the completion of 12 years of his tenure as Prime Minister.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that the occasion is one of admiration and felicitations. He stated that today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the longest continuously elected and one of the most popular Prime Ministers in India's democratic history.

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The Chief Minister said the past 12 years have emerged as significant milestones in the awakening of the nation's collective consciousness, public service and development journey, according to a release.

He said that this period under the Prime Minister's leadership has witnessed a transformative era inspired by service, good governance, commitment, dedication and the spirit of "Nation First."

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He added that the dream of a developed, self-reliant, strong and proud India, with which the people entrusted the nation's leadership to Narendra Modi in 2014, is today becoming a reality before the eyes of 1.4 billion Indians.

In his letter, the Chief Minister mentioned that the Prime Minister launched his Lok Sabha election campaign from the rally of ex-servicemen held in Rewari on September 15, 2013, and that the enthusiasm of that rally and the affection of the people of Haryana remain memorable even today.

Saini said that the people of Haryana have always stood at the forefront of nation-building. The state's brave soldiers, hardworking farmers, talented athletes and dedicated youth have consistently enhanced the nation's pride. He said that the confidence, stability and development witnessed by the country over the past 12 years have filled every citizen of Haryana with renewed energy and confidence.

He said that the Prime Minister has transformed governance into a powerful instrument of public service. Under his leadership, the poor, farmers, women and youth have come to the centre of the development process. Millions of families across the country have experienced for the first time that the government is not merely an instrument of power, but also a sensitive force committed to improving their lives.

The Chief Minister said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, homeless families in Haryana's villages have received houses, the dream of smoke-free kitchens for mothers and sisters has been fulfilled, government assistance has reached the poor without discrimination and the benefits of schemes have been directly transferred to eligible beneficiaries through digital technology. He described this as a model of good governance that future generations will also remember.

Saini said that Haryana has been a significant 'karmabhoomi' for Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi and that he has always shared a special bond with the state. He noted that the Prime Minister has visited Haryana 17 times so far, and on every occasion, he has brought new development projects for the state. He said that the Prime Minister has provided Haryana with 22 National Highways spanning 1,390 kilometres, resulting in every district of the state now being connected by a National Highway.

He further stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Haryana's hardworking farmers have received Rs. 9,888 crore. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, 20.17 lakh farmers have received Rs. 7,562 crore. Through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 15 lakh women have received free LPG connections, while 2.18 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didis.

The Chief Minister informed that under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana, more than 27 lakh people have received free medical treatment worth Rs. 4,148 crores. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana, 1.57 crore people are receiving free ration.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 1.56 lakh poor families have received permanent houses. Through the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water connections have reached 31 lakh rural households. Haryana's youth have established more than 10,000 startups, while 1.58 lakh young people have received skill training.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has repeatedly emphasized that development and heritage complement one another. Even while advancing towards modern technology, digital transformation and global competitiveness, India can remain deeply connected to its cultural roots, spiritual values and civilizational consciousness. He said that in Haryana, cultural heritage conservation has gained fresh momentum through initiatives such as the International Gita Mahotsav, the International Saraswati Mahotsav, and the restoration of numerous pilgrimage sites.

He further stated that a leader's identity is shaped not only by decisions but also by personality, work ethic and values. The Prime Minister's discipline, tireless hard work, simplicity and complete dedication to the nation have become a source of inspiration for millions. He has instilled confidence among young people that extraordinary achievements can be attained even by individuals from ordinary families. He has given youth the courage to dream and the determination to realize those dreams.

The Chief Minister said that today Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi has secured a distinguished place in India's democratic history as the longest continuously elected Prime Minister. He added that the people of Haryana express their respect and gratitude towards him.

Wishing the Prime Minister good health, long life and continued energy, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that under his capable leadership, India will accelerate its journey towards becoming a developed, self-reliant and globally leading nation.

The Union Cabinet today passed a resolution marking June 10, 2026, as an historic milestone in the journey of Indian democracy applauding Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country. By establishing a record of 4,399 days of continuous service as an elected PM, he has surpassed the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 continuous days from 1952 to 1964.

The resolution stated that this occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the 'Nation First' resolve. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)