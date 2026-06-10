India News | PM Modi's Longest-serving PM Milestone Hailed by BJP Leaders, Union Ministers as Historic Achievement

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Union Ministers on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, describing the milestone as a historic moment for Indian democracy and crediting his leadership for the country's development, welfare initiatives, and rising global stature.

L. Murugan, Minister of State of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, termed the occasion a historic day in Indian democracy, noting that Prime Minister Modi has completed 4,399 days, or 12 years, in office, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He said Modi had achieved the feat while leading the country with strong public support and guiding India towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.

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Murugan said the Prime Minister's commitment to the welfare of the poor, inclusive development, and governance based on trust and collective effort had inspired citizens. He added that people across the country were praying for Modi's good health and long life and said he would offer prayers at a Murugan temple for the Prime Minister's continued leadership. The Union Minister also highlighted flagship initiatives such as the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Swachh Bharat Mission, saying they had contributed significantly to national progress alongside infrastructure development and social welfare measures.

In Bengaluru, BJP State In-Charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal described the achievement as a moment of pride for the party, democracy, and the nation. He said Modi had dedicated his entire political life to the welfare of ordinary citizens and credited his government with lifting millions out of poverty while expanding access to electricity, cooking gas, healthcare, education, water supply, roads, and other essential services.

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Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Deepak Prakash congratulated the Prime Minister for achieving what he called a remarkable milestone. He praised Modi's initiatives aimed at women, farmers, youth, and economically weaker sections, saying the schemes had improved lives across the country.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra called the occasion historic and said India had continued to move forward despite global challenges under Modi's leadership. He asserted that the past 12 years of governance had been marked by development and clean administration, and expressed hope that the Prime Minister would continue leading the country towards the goals of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

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