India News | PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights Unsung Heroes of Society: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday praised the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme in showcasing grassroots contributors working silently in society.

Addressing a meeting of Booth Committee 138 in Garhi Cantt in Dehradun, he said the programme brings forward stories of individuals who work for social change without seeking recognition.

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"Through Mann ki Baat, we get to hear of people across the country who served society through their hard work and resolve, and keep doing their work without coming into the limelight. Such people do not want fame but they want a change in society through their work," BJP chief Nabin said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative helps give a national platform to such efforts.

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"Through the efforts of the Prime Minister, these people receive a platform, and the citizens of the country also learn how people in different regions are serving society with such a selfless spirit, without any expectations," he said.

He further gave examples of the kind of work highlighted in Mann Ki Baat, adding, "Someone is working on water conservation and someone else in remote forests is providing education to poor and underprivileged families. There are many different types of people learning various farming techniques and conducting different experiments. The Prime Minister provides a platform for these efforts, and for us to get to know."

Earlier in the day, Nitin Nabin arrived at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun to perform prayers and 'Jalabhishek' ritual.

He performed the rituals for Jalabhishek with devotion and offered milk, water (Jal), and flowers to the Shivling.

The temple visit comes on the final day of his three-day tour to Dehradun from May 28 to 30, during which he attended several party organisational programs. (ANI)

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