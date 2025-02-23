Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 119th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program at Jagatguru Ashram, Haridwar on Sunday.

He said that Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat program gives inspiration to the people of the country.

"Mann Ki Baat gives new encouragement and enthusiasm to everyone. The Prime Minister inspires the countrymen for better performance by sharing the collective efforts of the country, youth dreams and aspirations of the citizens with everyone," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that PM Narendra Modi informed the country and the world about the successful organization of the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand through the Mann Ki Baat program.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the 38th National Games were organised at different places in Uttarakhand. These games were organized at 11 places in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that a Guinness Book of World Records has been made in the 38th National Games in which the rafting competition was successfully conducted at night instead of day in the Sharda and Kali rivers.

He said that the 38th National Games was a great opportunity for the sports talents of the state.

He said that Uttarakhand is now moving towards being established as Devbhoomi, Veerbhoomi and now as Khel Bhoomi. He said that while Uttarakhand was ranked 25th in the 37th National Games, it is a matter of pride that Uttarakhand was ranked 7th in the 38th National Games.

The Chief Minister wished all the players from across the country in the 38th National Games and wished them a bright future. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for talking about the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand in the Mann Ki Baat program.

PM Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to students appearing for their board exams, urging them appealed to them to stay happy and approach exams with a positive spirit and without any stress.

Addressing the 119th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, PM Modi said, "These are the times of board exams. I extend my best wishes to my young friends and the exam warriors for upcoming exams. Approach your papers with a positive spirit, without any stress."

"Every year, during 'Pariksha pe Charcha', we discuss various aspects of exams with our exam warriors. I am glad that this initiative is becoming more institutionalized with new experts joining in. This year, we introduced a new format for 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. We include eight different episodes featuring experts. We covered a wide range of topics, from overall exam preparation to health care, mental well-being and nutrition. Additionally, previous toppers also shared insights and experiences with everyone," PM Modi highlighted.

"Be happy and stress-free," he asserted. (ANI)

