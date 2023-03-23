Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his government has given jobs to over 5.5 lakh youth in the last six years with complete fairness and transparency.

While handing over appointment letters to newly appointed officers of various departments through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination, the CM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'mission rozgar' is going to give wings to the dreams of the youth."

"43 candidates from the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme have been selected in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission," CM added.

On the one hand, while the state's recruitment process for government services is underway, youth are also finding work in the private sector, he added.

During this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the 'e-adhiyachan portal'.

Congratulating the 500 newly appointed officers on behalf of the state government, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh has taken a new leap in 6 years.

"Six years ago, these same youths were dealing with an identity crisis. These youths no longer hesitate to speak out about their home state in any other state across the country." Yogi said.

The Chief Minister went on to say that this is the same state where the mafia used to dominate development work.

"The recruitment and transfer process was shuffled like a house of cards. This is the same state where riots used to occur every third day, and investment did not come. Investors began to close their businesses and leave the state," he said.

He added that no one thought Uttar Pradesh would ever improve, but the picture has changed.

Yogi further stated, "Change is now visible in every part of the village and city. The youth power that was forced to migrate is now gaining respect in their home state, and a new picture is emerging in front of all of us."

Stating that in the last six years, the government has been successful in providing employment to more than 1.61 crore youth, Yogi said, "More than 60 lakh young entrepreneurs have been supported to start their startups, their businesses. They are currently doing an excellent job."

He said that the government expects the selected candidates to keep in mind that the public benefits from their efforts.

"The coming ten years of government service will prove to be the basis of your work. If you conduct yourself in accordance with public sentiments during these years, people's trust in you will increase," said Yogi. (ANI)

