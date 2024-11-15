Nagpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five guarantees, including the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, were lies, accusing the BJP of misleading Maharashtra in the same way.

Addressing a press conference here, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief challenged former chief minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to show one beneficiary of the Ladli Behna scheme who has been receiving Rs 3,000 monthly allowance.

In June this year, the Mahayuti government, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, announced the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, providing a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to women aged 21-65 with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the stipend will be raised to Rs 2,100 per month if the ruling coalition retains power in the November 20 assembly polls.

Patwari alleged that none of the five guarantees of PM Modi, including Rs 3,000 under the Ladli Behna Yojana, was fulfilled.

The scheme was announced only for votes, and the government was formed. Who is responsible for that? he asked.

The Congress leader said Chouhan is campaigning in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and talking about the Ladli Behna Yojana.

He claimed they had promised Rs 3,000 per month under the scheme, but none of the beneficiaries received the sum.

Patwari said the guarantees promised during the state elections were a total lie, and the people of Maharashtra are being misled the same way.

