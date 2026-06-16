India News | PM Modi's Slovakia Honour Reflects India's Rising Global Stature: BJP Leader Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, saying the recognition reflected India's growing stature on the global stage.

Reacting to the honour bestowed on PM Modi during his visit to Slovakia, Chugh said the world was increasingly acknowledging India's rise as an emerging global power and recognising the Prime Minister's contribution to strengthening the country's international standing.

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"India's stellar presence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is being consistently heard worldwide. This is a rising India, an emerging global power. Modi's contribution is the culmination of his hard work and dedication towards taking India to greater heights," Chugh told ANI.

He said several countries had conferred their highest civilian honours on PM Modi in recognition of his efforts to strengthen international cooperation and promote India's interests across the world.

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"India is shining under the leadership of PM Modi. Continuously, several countries have honoured the Prime Minister with their highest honours, celebrating his efforts at the global level," Chugh said, adding, "Today, not only India but the entire world is recognising PM Modi's efforts."

Prime Minister Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (First Class), during his visit to Bratislava. The honour is regarded as one of Slovakia's most prestigious state awards and recognises distinguished contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and international cooperation.

The award adds to a series of international recognitions received by the Prime Minister from various countries in recent years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)