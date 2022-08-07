Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and leadership for the success of the state.

Addressing the meeting of the seventh Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, Adityanath said, "Whatever the state has been successful in doing today, the biggest support has been the guidance and leadership of the prime minister."

"The mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas, sabka prayas' given by the prime minister, has become the foundation for the 'sarvasparshi' (omniscient) and 'sarvasamaveshi' (all inclusive) development of the state," Adityanath said.

Lives and livelihoods of the people of the country could be saved during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the decisions taken by the prime minister, he said, adding that under his guidance, the entire country is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi has appealed to the people of the country to work hard to achieve new targets with new promises to determine how India of 2047 will be like. "From this point of view, this meeting is very much relevant," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also listed various achievements of the state government.

The dedicated work, which the prime minister has done for the poor in the past eight years, has become the cause of "massive transformation" in the lives of the people of the country, he said.

Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh's contribution in fulfilling the dream of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy will be very important, and in the coming five years, the state will achieve the target of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

