India News

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated a media interaction program at the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, marking the launch of a massive statewide outreach campaign titled '12 Years of Trust, Development, and Public Welfare.'

The multi-day initiative is organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's milestone of completing 12 consecutive years in office, a tenure that establishes him as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patel lauded the Prime Minister's commitment to the underprivileged, stating that the central focus of the government has been the upliftment of the marginalised.

"Modi Ji has undertaken a sacred endeavour to bring the poor, deprived, and marginalised people into the mainstream of development. Those whom no one cared for, Modi Ji has revered. In the last 12 years, under the esteemed leadership of Shri Modiji, the effective implementation of people-welfare schemes has lifted 25 crore people of the country out of poverty," the Chief Minister said.

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Highlighting the balance between modernity and tradition, Patel emphasised that the current administration has ushered in an era of holistic growth.

"Under Modiji's leadership, the last 12 years have witnessed a cultural renaissance with the mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage.' The people of the country will continue to extend their resounding support to Modiji's successful track record of good governance in the coming years as well," he added.

The Chief Minister also pointed out Gujarat's specific growth trajectory under the Prime Minister's guidance, noting that the state has set global benchmarks.

"Whether it is infrastructural development or industrial development, under the esteemed leadership and guidance of Hon. Modiji, Gujarat has become a witness to world-class development," Patel stated.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and several BJP leaders also paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the Air India Al-171 crash in 2025. (ANI)

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