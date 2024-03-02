New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The five candidates announced by the BJP for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Saturday asserted that the party-led National Democratic Alliance will cross the 400-mark on the back of good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, thanked PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior leaders and workers of the party for bestowing the responsibility on her.

"This responsibility is not taken lightly by me," the politician, who would be contesting an election for the first time, said.

West Delhi BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the announcement of her name for the constituency was a "big surprise" for her.

"This is a big surprise for me. I did not even think that this opportunity would be given to me and I was working like just any other ordinary worker of the party," she told PTI Videos.

PM Modi and sitting MP Parvesh Verma ensured that development work took place in West Delhi, Sehrawat said.

Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, exuded confidence that he will win by a record margin.

"There is no challenge in Chandni Chowk because the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks for itself. This time we will cross the 400-mark after the Lok Sabha poll results are announced," he said.

Two-time MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who has been declared the party candidate from the constituency for a third time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a centre of hope for everyone.

"I will try to live up to the trust shown in me and we will win all seven seats in Delhi with higher margin as compared to 2019," the singer-actor-politician said.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, fielded by the BJP from South Delhi seat, thanked PM Modi and top BJP leaders for being given a chance to contest the general elections.

Every BJP worker will devote himself to ensure the alliance victory on more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, he said.

