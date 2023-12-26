New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel on Tuesday crossed 2 crore subscriptions and is the highest amongst top global leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only world leader to have achieved this distinction of having 2 crore subscribers on his personal YouTube channel and leads other global and Indian contemporaries by a long distance.

In fact, the global leader with the second-most followers is former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora, who just has 64 lakh subscribers, which is a little less than one-third of the subscribers the Narendra Modi YouTube channel has.

Steadily following behind is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with 1.1 million.

Similarly, with 22.4 crore views in December 2023, the Narendra Modi YouTube channel has 43 times more views than the YouTube channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is the global leader with the second highest number of views in his YouTube channel.

With 4.5 billion (450 crore) video views, the Narendra Modi Channel leads the pack in terms of subscribers, video views and the quality of videos being posted by political leaders on YouTube.

For many years running now, many global surveys like Morning Consult have rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most popular global leader, with upwards of 75 percent approval rating, far above his global contemporaries.

Narendra Modi's YouTube channel, both in terms of views and subscribers, has far surpassed the YouTube channels of his global contemporaries.

Narendra Modi's YouTube channel dominance mirrors his political dominance in the country and abroad.

The video views recorded by the Narendra Modi YouTube channel and its subscribers are light years ahead of the views and subscribers of the YouTube channels of other Indian political leaders and parties. (ANI)

