Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The theme of the summit, held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future' to celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

PM Modi was received by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel along with Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The investors summit, PM Modi said, will be attended by several world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat's growth and created opportunities for several people" PM Modi said in a post X.

"President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste welcomed by CM of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel as he arrives in Ahmedabad for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on 'X'.

During his two-day visit, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

On January 10, Prime Minister will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5:15 PM, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

Meanwhile, after landing, PM Modi in a post on 'X' expressed his joy at various world leaders joining the summit and highlighted his close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and its contribution to Gujarat's growth and opportunities for several people.

Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, shared in a post on 'X' that Jose Ramos-Horta, the President of Timor-Leste, arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Gujarat from January 8th to 10th. On 9th January, at around 9:30 AM, Prime Minister will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will hold bilateral meetings with World Leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show," as per a press release from Prime Minister's Office.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. The Tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

