New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the Chintan Shivir organized by the Department of Personnel and Training in the national capital.

The Prime Minister interacted with the officers and highlighted ways to further improve synergy and efficiency in the department.

Informing about the event, PM Modi tweeted, "Attended the Chintan Shivir organised by @DoPTGoI. Interacted with officers and highlighted ways to further improve synergy and efficiency in the department."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi complimented the staff of Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve for saving an elephant, which had suffered a severe electric shock, and said that such compassion among people is commendable.

In response to a tweet by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, the Prime Minister said, "Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable."

Yadav in his tweet said that the female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored.

"So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride," he tweeted. (ANI)

