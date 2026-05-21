India News | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on His Death Anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays a solemn tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Thursday on the occasion of his death anniversary. The Prime Minsiter on a social media post delivered an official message of remembrance to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Prime Minister in a post on X said, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary."

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On the other hand, on Thursday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her daughter and son Miraya and Raihan Vadra, paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary at his memorial Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Earlier, Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Mukul Wasnik, among other party members, also paid tribute to the former PM at Vir Bhumi.

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Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reflected on the vision and efforts of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in helping the nation progress. He described Gandhi as a "remarkable son of India" and noted the initiatives launched by the former PM, including lowering the voting age to 18, empowering Panchayati Raj institutions, development in the information technology sector, securing peace accords, and a modern education policy.

Kharge recalled Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and affirmed that it continues to shape modern India.

"India is an old country but a young nation... I dream of India -- strong, independent, self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind." ~ Rajiv Gandhi On his martyrdom day, we pay our deepest respects to Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable son of India who inspired hope and aspiration in millions across the nation. With vision, courage, and a deep belief in India's future, he laid the foundations for the country's journey into the twenty first century," he wrote.

"His transformative initiatives included lowering the voting age to eighteen, empowering local self governance through Panchayati Raj, ushering in the telecom and information technology revolution, advancing computerisation, securing important peace accords, launching the Universal Immunisation Programme, and introducing a forward looking education policy centred on inclusive learning. His legacy continues to shape modern India and remains a source of inspiration for generations," he added.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

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