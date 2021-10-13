New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity Wednesday at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planning & designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Also Read | Delhi: CRPF Constable Killed After Being Shot by Colleague in Tughlaqabad; Accused Arrested.

It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity & make Indian businesses more competitive.

It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics), PMO said in a release.

Also Read | BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Rising Air Pollution in Delhi, Says 'Recently Installed Smog Tower Not Working'.

PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas and surrounding environment.

"This will enable the investors to plan their businesses at suitable locations leading to enhanced synergies. It will create multiple employment opportunities and give a boost to the economy. It will improve the global competitiveness of local products by cutting down the logistics costs and improving the supply chains, and also ensure proper linkages for local industry & consumers," read the release.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Exhibition Complex (Exhibition Halls 2 to 5) at Pragati Maidan during the event. India Trade Promotion Organisation's flagship event, India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 will also be held from November 14-27, 2021 in these new exhibition halls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)