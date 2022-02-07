New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Monday, saying her contribution strengthened the unity of the country

Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92.

Replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Modi began by paying tributes to Mangeshkar.

"Her voice mesmerised and inspired the country for such a long time," the prime minister said, adding that it filled the country with emotions.

He said her contribution has strengthened the cultural heritage and unity of the country.

"She sang in 36 languages and this in itself is an inspiring example for the country's unity," Modi said.

