New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all sarpanches and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), saying its goal can be fully realised with the help of village community leaders, according to an official statement Thursday.

The prime minister also appealed to people and gram panchayats to make Jal Jeevan Mission a people's movement. The JJM aims to provide drinking water to all rural households by 2024.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to all sarpanches/gram pradhans of the country through a letter dated 29th September, 2020 for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The goal of the Mission -- Har Ghar Jal can -- be fully realised with the help of all Sarpanch/Pradhan/village community leaders as they play a pivotal role in its implementation,” the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

He mentioned how the contribution made by people for this mission's success is creating history.

This mission will not only address the issue of water supply, but will also help in tackling water-borne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, diarrhoea, encephalitis and typhoid, Modi said.

Also, when the livestock is provided with safe and clean water, it not only improves their health but plays a critical role in improving their productivity, thus enhancing income of families, he added.

He highlighted how the scarcity of water adversely impacts women and children.

“It is urged that women take lead in water management as this can be done in a best way by the womenfolk, as the Centre and state government can play the role of a facilitator, while women are at the helm of the drinking water supply programme at village level,” Modi said.

The letter mentioned the efforts of the Union government in the last six years in providing road, housing, toilet, gas connection, electricity, bank account, and pension to all.

Emphasising on the importance of safe and adequate potable drinking water as an absolute necessity, the prime minister stated how JJM has emerged as a one-of-its-kind programme in which planning, implementation, operation and maintenance role has been vested with the village communities to ensure drinking water to every home.

In the past one year, more than 2.3 crore households have already been provided tap water connections across the country. As on date, 5.5 crore households get assured safe tap water in their homes, i.e. almost 30 per cent of total rural households, the statement added.

