India News | PM Reviews COVID-19 Situation, India's Response

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 06:46 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic with senior ministers and top bureaucrats.

He took stock of the pandemic situation in different states and union territories, including Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India.

During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India's COVID-19 infection load are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, the statement said.

Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said. In Delhi, the number of infections stood at 36,824.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Cyclone Nisarga Relief Measures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

