New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over phone on Wednesday during which the PM expressed his desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors.

Both leaders reviewed the functioning of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council established in 2019 and expressed satisfaction over the steady growth in the India-Saudi partnership, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the call, the prime minister expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors, it said.

The leaders agreed to continue supporting each other's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of the special friendship and people-to-people links between India and Saudi Arabia.

They also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest, the PMO said.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit India at an early date, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)