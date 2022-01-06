New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) There are specific protocols set for the security of the prime minister which must be implemented in letter and spirit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday.

His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event.

“There are specific protocols for the security of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Leader of House in the Lok Sabha, which must be ensured in letter and spirit. It is necessary to make elaborate arrangements as per the standards at all levels during their visits,” Birla said in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach that stalled his Punjab visit and the government indicated that some big and tough decisions will be taken after the Union Home Ministry gathers information.

The Supreme Court also took note of the matter and the Punjab government announced a two-member committee to probe the episode, as the BJP and the Congress continued to spar over it.

BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag "LongLivePMModi".

