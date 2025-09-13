Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki for assuming charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal, expressing confidence that she will lead the neighbouring country toward peace and stability.

"Nepal is a close friend of Bharat. I hope the Interim PM will ensure stability," the Prime Minister said in his address in Imphal. PM Modi also noted that Sushila Karki will be the first woman PM of Nepal, emphasising that it's a good example of women's empowerment..

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sushila ji on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal. Sushila ji's taking oath as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal is a very good example of women's empowerment," PM Modi said.

He also praised the youths of Nepal for keeping the "democratic values supreme," noting the efforts of Gen Z to restore normalcy after the protests.

"Today, I will praise every person in Nepal who has kept the democratic values supreme even in such an unstable environment...For the last few days, Nepal's youth have been working hard to clean and paint the roads of Nepal. I have also seen their pictures on social media." PM Modi said.

He added that Nepal's youth "positive work", such as cleaning and painting the roads, is a clear indication of Nepal's new rise.

"Their positive thinking and positive work are not only inspiring but also a clear indication of Nepal's new rise. I wish Nepal all the best for its bright future," PM Modi said.

Sushila Karki was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval. (ANI)

