New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and highlighted the important role that the Philippines plays in India's vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi also assured Marcos Jr of India's "full support" in his plans and projects for the Philippines' development.

Marcos Jr became the Philippine president on June 30, succeeding Rodrigo Duterte.

"The prime minister congratulated Marcos Jr. for his election as the 17th President of the Philippines. The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement, and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between the two countries in recent years," an official statement said.

It said Modi reiterated the important role that the Philippines plays in India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations.

